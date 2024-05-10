Rachakonda Runners organise ‘Run for Vote’ programme

Rachakonda Runners organised a ‘Run for Vote’ programme in Hyderabad on Friday.

The event was organised by founder of the run community, Bandaru Prabhakar.

The run was flagged off from Shantivanam Park, Medipally, at 6.30 a.m. Carrying ‘Run for Vote’ banner, over 300 members, including women and children, ran through the colonies of Boduppal, Peerzadiguda municipalities till 7.30 a.m., covering a distance of 10 km in the process. They urged voters to cast their vote in the parliamentary elections to be held in the State on May 13.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prabhakar urged voters to contribute for the development of the country by exercising their franchise. He lamented that while the voting percentage is increasing in rural areas, it is declining in urban areas.

Among those who participated in the event were senior runners and High Court advocate Burra Shankar Goud, Ch. Venkat Rao, Katta Sekhar, Ch. Nagabushana Rao, G. Mohan Reddy and others.

