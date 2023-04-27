Rachakonda police to auction abandoned vehicles

April 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Rachakonda police announced auctioning of 151 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and models which are pooled at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters’ parade ground in Amberpet.

“It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of public auction and any person/hypothecation having objection or the exact owner intending to claim interest in these vehicles may file an application before the Additional DCP of CAR HQ, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, within six months for taking further action, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned,” said the officials.

The details/particulars of vehicles are available with the Additional DCP of CAR, Amberpet, and on the office website of Rachakonda, which is: www.rachakondapolice.telangana.gov.in - in the other service - abandoned vehicles list - 2023.

The claimers may personally inspect the vehicles with the prior permission of the officer at Amberpet Parade ground CAR Rachakonda on any working day.