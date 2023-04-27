ADVERTISEMENT

Rachakonda police to auction abandoned vehicles

April 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rachakonda police announced auctioning of 151 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and models which are pooled at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters’ parade ground in Amberpet. 

“It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of public auction and any person/hypothecation having objection or the exact owner intending to claim interest in these vehicles may file an application before the Additional DCP of CAR HQ, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, within six months for taking further action, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned,” said the officials. 

The details/particulars of vehicles are available with the Additional DCP of CAR, Amberpet, and on the office website of Rachakonda, which is: www.rachakondapolice.telangana.gov.in - in the other service - abandoned vehicles list - 2023. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The claimers may personally inspect the vehicles with the prior permission of the officer at Amberpet Parade ground CAR Rachakonda on any working day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US