Rachakonda police seize heroin, MDMA in separate cases 

December 20, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Medipally police and the L.B. Nagar special operations team busted an interstate drug smuggling racket and arrested five persons. The police seized 45 gm of heroin from their possession.

According to the police, its team raided the residence of one Sharwan Kumar at Kranthi Colony of Medipally and seized the contraband.

The prime accused has been identified as Pravin Kumar, a native of Sanchore of Jalore district in Rajasthan. In 2017 he had come to Hyderabad and joined steel fabrication works. Because of his addiction to drugs, he allegedly started procuring and also supplied the same to customers here.

It was found that Pravin Kumar was allegedly procuring heroin from one Savla Ram Mahadev of Rajasthan by concealing them in bags of pearl millet, and transported it to Hyderabad. Another accused Dinesh Kumar was found to be assisting Pravin Kumar in distributing the drug to local buyers.

Two other accused Raju Ram and Ashok were drug consumers who purchase from Pravin Kumar. The main supplier Savla Ram Mahadev is absconding.

In another case, the Neredmet police nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 30 gm of Methamphetamine Drug (MDMA).

Accused Seelam Sai Krishna of Secunderbad, police said, got in contact with Chijioke Uchechukwu alias Peter, a Nigerian national six months ago. The latter had been allegedly supplying synthetic drugs to customers.

Peter, according to the police, was staying illegally in the country. While he was in Pune as an attendant in a restaurant, he reportedly got acquainted with drug peddlers from Mumbai. Reportedly, Peter carries drugs from Pune, Mumbai to Hyderabad traveling in private buses and to deliver to customers.

The present consignment was in view of the New Year celebrations. Both Seelam Sai Krishna and Peter were arrested near RK Puram Bridge, Neredmet, while waiting to hand over a package to customers.