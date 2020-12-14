Rachakonda Police save two men who attempted to end their life

Rachakonda Police have succeeded in saving lives of two men, in separate cases, who attempted to end their lives. After rescuing, both were shifted to hospitals.
In the first case, Uppal Police received information through a ‘Dial-100’ call at around 9.30 p.m. of Sunday that a man was attempting to end his life and was streaming it live on Facebook.
The IT Cell staff staff traced his location and informed Uppal Police in 15-minutes. Based on the information, a patrol team rushed to the spot, rescued the 31-year-old man in time and immediately shifted him to a hospital in Ramanthapur.
Upon enquiry, the police learnt that the man was from a financially well-off family. His family supported his aspiration of becoming a photographer and provided him with all the required resources. However, he got addicted to alcohol and sold the cameras. In depression, he took the extreme step of ending his life.
In the second case, which happened on December 9, Kandukur police received information through ‘Dial-100’ call that a man was attempting to end his life. A police patrol team managed to reach the spot in four minutes and rescued the 38-year-old man. After providing first-aid, the man was rushed to hospital. It was learnt that the person had attempted to end his life due to domestic issues.
There is always someone to listen at : +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.
