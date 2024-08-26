GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rachakonda police receives ‘missing lake’ complaint

Published - August 26, 2024 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the crackdown and demolitions of buildings inside lakes and buffer zone of the lakes continues, the Rachakonda police received a complaint about a ‘missing lake’. The Pahadishareef police of Rachakonda on Monday said they received a complaint from Sri Ramulu Yadav, a BJP candidate who unsuccessfully contested for the Maheshwaram Legislative Assembly seat. 

He complained that the whole eight acres of Thummala Cheruvu in Sardar Nagar has ‘gone missing’, implying that it was encroached, said the police. “The complaint, addressed to the Irrigation Department and  Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), was marked to the Rachakonda police as well. We will seek an opinion from the other parties to proceed into the allegations,” an official from the Pahadishareef police said. 

