Rachakonda police nab six persons for drug peddling 

April 12, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Rachakonda nabbed seven drug peddlers in three cases and seized 1.5 kilograms of opium, 26 grams of heroin, 11 kilograms of marijuana and five kilograms of poppy straw from their possession. 

In the first case, the SOT of Maheshwaram zone nabbed Lal Babu Kumar, 28, and Mohammed Mustaq, 26, while their contacts in Bihar, Pappu Kuswaha and Aslam, are absconding, said the officials. About 24 grams of heroin was seized from them at Shivaji Chowk in Balapur.

“They accused confessed that they hatched a plan to procure and sell the contraband in the city,” said the officials, adding that efforts are on to locate and apprehend Aslam and Pappu.

In the second case, the LB Nagar SOT officials, along with the Meerpet police, nabbed Agreewath Santosh Das, 38, and seized 1.5 kilograms of opium. “Das was buying opium from his peddler Shiva and his supplier Lokesh from Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, he was nabbed while he was planning to sell drugs to some known customers for ₹5,000 per 25 grams,” said the officials. 

In the third case, the LB Nagar SOT officials, along with the Choutuppal police, apprehended Jai Kishan, Hanuma Ram and Rajuram Vishnoi. Officials seized five kilograms of poppy straw from them while they were transporting it across the city.

Meanwhile, on April 8, officials from the SOT Maheshwaram zone intercepted one scooter and nabbed Mothilal Balaji Singh Hayath Nagar. He was found in possession of 11 kilograms of marijuana. 

