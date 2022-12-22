Rachakonda Police issue New Year dos and don’ts

December 22, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Given the upcoming New Year celebrations, the Rachakonda police on Thursday issued dos and don’ts in connection with controlling decibel levels, and keeping a check on the law and order situation.

Police reiterated that DJs at outdoor gatherings are not permitted. The permissible decibel level, as prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board, is 45 dB. This should strictly be adhered to. The music playing indoors should not be audible outside. Any complaints about the decibel level would be attended to immediately and action taken, police said.

Organisers have been directed not to allow minors in events or programmes that are meant for couples. The age of those attending should be ascertained before granting them entry. Police underscored that it is mandatory to obtain a copy of a valid identity card.

Venues have been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at all entry and exit points, covering 50 yards of the streets in front of the establishment. Additionally, CCTV cameras should also be installed at parking places, police stated.

No Drugs

Venues have been directed to prevent the use of drugs and psychotropic substances and keep an eye on those who are using or are trying to use such banned substances.

Given that a large number of people travel on the roads, police have warned the public not to drive two-wheelers and cars at high speeds, and in an inebriated condition.