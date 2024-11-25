Rachakonda police impose restrictions for TGPSC exams

In anticipation of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) departmental examinations, the Rachakonda police have issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order. The orders, effective from November 25 to December 8, prohibit gatherings of four or more persons within a 200-meter radius of the examination centres. The exams are scheduled for November 25, November 27 to December 3, and December 7 and 8. The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police issued these orders under Section 163 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Any violation of these orders will be dealt with according to the law.