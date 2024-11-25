 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Rachakonda police impose restrictions for TGPSC exams

Updated - November 25, 2024 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In anticipation of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) departmental examinations, the Rachakonda police have issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order. The orders, effective from November 25 to December 8, prohibit gatherings of four or more persons within a 200-meter radius of the examination centres. The exams are scheduled for November 25, November 27 to December 3, and December 7 and 8. The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police issued these orders under Section 163 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Any violation of these orders will be dealt with according to the law.

Published - November 25, 2024 12:37 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.