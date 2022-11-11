Rachakonda police grow Miyawaki plantation with 40,000 saplings in Hyderabad

Launched 15 months ago, the plantation now covers an area of 56 acres

Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar Joginapally, Rachakonda Police Commissioner M.M. Bhagawat and Labour Minister M. Malla Reddy planting a sapling at the Miyawaki plantation near Medipally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner M.M. Bhagawat on Friday visited a Miyawaki plantation on the outskirts of Hyderabad which he had launched 15 months ago as part of a Green India Challenge.

Launched with 40,000 saplings in the Miyawaki method of afforestation, the plantation now has turned into a dense forest spread over 56 acres with the saplings now having grown to a height of 15 feet.

Mr. Bhagawat embarked on the initiative as part of the Green India Challenge being promoted by Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar Joginapally and the Telangana government’s flagship scheme Haritha Haram.

Visiting the plantation along with Mr. Santosh Kumar and Labour Minister M. Malla Reddy, Mr. Bhagawat planted a sapling at the site on Friday.

“It’s like seeing your children grow up,” the Commissioner said.

Mr. Bhagawat said that the Miyawaki forest was created on 56 acres of land given to the Rachakonda Commissionerate on the Medipally-Parvatapur road. “There is no threat to the survival of the 40,000 saplings as they were planted 15 months ago. They were grown with a 100% drip irrigation facility, and a dedicated team from Rachakonda police worked with the assistance of the Forest Department. There are fruit trees as well,” Mr. Bhagawat said.