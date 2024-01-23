Rachakonda police gear up for India vs England match in Hyderabad

January 23, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Rachakonda police will be deploying close to 1,000 policemen as a part of bandobust in view of the upcoming India vs England test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on January 25. Police chief of Rachakonda G. Sudheer Babu requested the public to opt for public transport to ease traffic congestions.

The stadium seats approximately 39,000 spectators and in order to avoid any untoward incidents, security measures were taken up by the Rachakonda police.

Commissioner Sudheer Babu said that the 1,000 policemen are apart from OCTOPUS, Armed Reserve and Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) force etc. “A detailed traffic advisory will be issued shortly for commuters opting to come by personal vehicles. However, I would advise them to take the metro or RTC buses to ensure less traffic congestion on the road,” said the Commissioner.

Inspector of Uppal police, N. Election Reddy said that a strict bandobust will be in place to facilitate the first big match of 2024. “Bandobust arrangements are being made in coordination with different wings, like Security, Traffic, Law and Order, Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), Armed Reserve (AR) force, Special Operations Teams (SOT), Central Crime Station (CCS), She Teams, Mounted Police etc are in coordination to ensure an incident-free match day,” he said.

Teams from the Central Crime Station (CCS) will also be present for preventing and detecting property offences while an IT Core Team for CCtv Surveillance will be monitoring activities from the control room.

