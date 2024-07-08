Rachakonda police destroy over 3,800 kg narcotics

Officials from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate destroyed over 3,891 kg narcotics seized in 2023. The drugs, including marijuana, opium poppy straw, ecstasy pills, hashish oil, mephedrone, charas and ganja chocolates, were valued at over ₹5 crore.

The seized narcotics from 23 police stations were incinerated at a Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facility (CBMWTF) in Yadadri Bhongir District. The incineration process followed environmental pollution control rules and required permissions, said the police. “The drugs have an estimated street value of ₹5,03,31,483. We have also formed special teams to target those involved in the illegal transportation, consumption and manufacturing of drugs,” they said.

The disposal was carried out by a Drug Disposal Committee formed by Rachakonda Commissioner Dr. Tarun Joshi following the guidelines of the NDPS Act and government orders. The committee was chaired by DCP L.B. Nagar, Praveen Kumar and included DCP Admin P. Indira, ACP Malkajgiri Division S. Chakrapani, and ACP CCRB J. Ramesh Kumar.

