GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rachakonda police destroy over 3,800 kg narcotics

Published - July 08, 2024 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate destroyed over 3,891 kg narcotics seized in 2023. The drugs, including marijuana, opium poppy straw, ecstasy pills, hashish oil, mephedrone, charas and ganja chocolates, were valued at over ₹5 crore.

The seized narcotics from 23 police stations were incinerated at a Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facility (CBMWTF) in Yadadri Bhongir District. The incineration process followed environmental pollution control rules and required permissions, said the police. “The drugs have an estimated street value of ₹5,03,31,483. We have also formed special teams to target those involved in the illegal transportation, consumption and manufacturing of drugs,” they said.

The disposal was carried out by a Drug Disposal Committee formed by Rachakonda Commissioner Dr. Tarun Joshi following the guidelines of the NDPS Act and government orders. The committee was chaired by DCP L.B. Nagar, Praveen Kumar and included DCP Admin P. Indira, ACP Malkajgiri Division S. Chakrapani, and ACP CCRB J. Ramesh Kumar.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking / police / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.