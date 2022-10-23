Telangana

Rachakonda police conduct route march in Munugode 

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat, on Sunday, led a route march by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) at Sarvail village of poll-bound Munugode constituency.

The march was conducted to instil confidence among voters about free and fair election.

Mr. Bhagwat interacted with elders of the village, and voters from a cross section of the population and spoke about the importance of voting and participation in the democratic process in a free and fair atmosphere.

He appealed to them to be vigilant and pass on any information on appeasement by political parties for votes.


