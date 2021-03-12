Rachakonda police bust rave party in S. Narayanpur

S. Narayanpur, YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

12 March 2021 19:35 IST

100 youth, including students and techeies, arrested

The Special Operations Team of Bhongir along with Sansthan Narayanpur police busted a rave party and arrested nearly 100 youths, including seven organisers, at Gandhinagar Tanda here, about 50 kms from the State capital, during the late hours of Thursday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat said all the revellers, including two women, were either students or software professionals from parts of Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

The police seized some 400 grams ganja, three LSD blots, two grams of an unknown drug, 120 liquor bottles, three DJ systems, mobile power generation units, laptops, mobile phones, cameras, 15 cars and 30 two-wheelers in the raid.

The party was organised in a farmhouse, on the outskirts of Gandhinagar Tanda in the mandal, owned by one Jakkidi Dhanwanth Reddy. His son Srikanth Reddy, who is accused two now, along with his three friends and co-accused Girish Dhaduvai, Cholleti Sharath Chandra and Shaik Umrfarooq, came up with the idea to organise a party and make quick money. Mr. Dhanwanth Reddy, knowing fully about the party, accepted to rent out the property, the police said.

Mr. Bhagwat who addressed media here on Friday, said that the party was planned in advance was evident from its publicity over social media platforms, sale of entry tickets, hiring a disc jockey from Delhi and keeping certain drugs available for the revellers.

“They put out a poster for the event and mentioned an entry ticket of ₹ 499. The ticket price excluded consumables. Liquor, ganja, LSD and DJ were included to attract more entries. The party was planned to coincide with the Mahashivratri night festivities to escape police surveillance,” he said.

Seven organisers, including one Balemula Prem who supplied the narcotic substance and Syed Arman Ali Reza who played the DJ, were booked under related sections of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and The Telangana Excise Act.

The revellers were also booked under different sections. Mr. Bhagwat said local police will initiate procedures with the Revenue authority, under Section 133 – conditional order for removal of nuisance, for closure of the farmhouse.