Rachakonda police bust network, seize 900 kg ganja

The L.B. Nagar special operations team along with Alair police on Monday, based on a tip-off, nabbed four persons for allegedly smuggling ganja. About 900 kilograms of the contraband being trasnported in a DCM truck was seized from them.

Police said the main accused, Yogesh Dattu Gaikwad, who had network with suppliers in Malkangiri of Odisha, used to procure ganja at cheaper rates, for reselling the same in various parts of Maharashtra.

As the consignment was larger, he had recruited three of his friends Vikas Baban Salve, Vinod Chandravan Kalkar and Kishore Thulshiram Wadekar and offered them a good deal for transporting the contraband from source to destination.

Reportedly, the ganja bought from one Palasi Karraiah of Malkangiri was covered with another load of coconuts. One Kosa Chittibabu, a local, used to help them with routes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The six accused persons were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Pyschotropic Substances Act.