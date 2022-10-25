Rachakonda CP visits critical polling booths ahead of Munugode bypolls

Given the upcoming Munugode bypolls, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat on Tuesday visited critical polling stations. These include S Lingotam, Jaikesaram, Nelipatla, and Lingannagudem in Choutuppal Mandal. He interacted with police officers and staff on ensuring free and fair elections. He also met General Observer Pankaj Kumar, who was on a surprise visit to polling stations.