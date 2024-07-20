ADVERTISEMENT

Rachakonda CoP stresses swift arrest of culprits

Published - July 20, 2024 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Criminals should be arrested within 24 hours of offence, said the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudhir Babu during a review meeting on Saturday. He also emphasised efficient collaboration between investigating officers, court monitoring officials, and summons and warrant issuing staff. The officer stressed that this collaboration is crucial to ensure criminals are apprehended and held accountable for their actions. The Commissioner placed particular emphasis on swift investigation and the collection of evidence. He directed officers to prioritise these aspects to secure maximum punishment for criminals. Moreover, he said cases involving violence against women and children will be given the highest priority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US