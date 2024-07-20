GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rachakonda CoP stresses swift arrest of culprits

Published - July 20, 2024 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Criminals should be arrested within 24 hours of offence, said the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudhir Babu during a review meeting on Saturday. He also emphasised efficient collaboration between investigating officers, court monitoring officials, and summons and warrant issuing staff. The officer stressed that this collaboration is crucial to ensure criminals are apprehended and held accountable for their actions. The Commissioner placed particular emphasis on swift investigation and the collection of evidence. He directed officers to prioritise these aspects to secure maximum punishment for criminals. Moreover, he said cases involving violence against women and children will be given the highest priority.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.