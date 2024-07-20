Rachakonda CoP stresses swift arrest of culprits

Criminals should be arrested within 24 hours of offence, said the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudhir Babu during a review meeting on Saturday. He also emphasised efficient collaboration between investigating officers, court monitoring officials, and summons and warrant issuing staff. The officer stressed that this collaboration is crucial to ensure criminals are apprehended and held accountable for their actions. The Commissioner placed particular emphasis on swift investigation and the collection of evidence. He directed officers to prioritise these aspects to secure maximum punishment for criminals. Moreover, he said cases involving violence against women and children will be given the highest priority.