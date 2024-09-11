ADVERTISEMENT

Rachakonda Commissionerate bans alcohol consumption in public places

Published - September 11, 2024 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu on Tuesday issued orders prohibiting consumption of alcohol in public places within the commissionerate limits for a month.  

The order will be in force from 6 a.m. on September 10 to 6 a.m. on October 10, the official said. 

The move comes against the backdrop of increasing reports about ‘unruly and indecent behaviour on the streets of Rachakonda towards women and children’ leading to fear among the public, the official said. This is being done to ensure public safety and public tranquillity, he said.  

Violators will be punished under Section 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and Section 76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.  

