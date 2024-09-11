GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rachakonda Commissionerate bans alcohol consumption in public places

Published - September 11, 2024 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu on Tuesday issued orders prohibiting consumption of alcohol in public places within the commissionerate limits for a month.  

The order will be in force from 6 a.m. on September 10 to 6 a.m. on October 10, the official said. 

The move comes against the backdrop of increasing reports about ‘unruly and indecent behaviour on the streets of Rachakonda towards women and children’ leading to fear among the public, the official said. This is being done to ensure public safety and public tranquillity, he said.  

Violators will be punished under Section 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and Section 76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.  

Published - September 11, 2024 12:11 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.