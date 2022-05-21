Rachabanda promises better days to farmers  

Revanth attends programme at Akkampet , Jayasankar’s native village

Telangana Congress launched its farmers connect programme ‘Rachabanda’ across the State with the leaders and cadre participating enthusiastically to reach out to farmers and their families.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy launched it in Akkampet, native village of Telangana ideologue Jayashankar in Warangal Rural district and lashed out at the Government for ignoring the farmers and pushing them into distress with faulty agriculture policies.

Speaking to the villagers, he said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not have the heart to acknowledge the contribution of Jayashankar but Congress once it comes to power will give the late leader his due. “I will bring Rahul Gandhi to the village,” he announced even as he urged the women and youngsters to go through the promises made in the Warangal Declaration and spread them everywhere.

He said all that the farmers got was empty promises on loan waiver and the TRS just attacked the cultivation patterns with oft-changing policies that only made the farmers’ lives worse. He said KCR deceived people on Mission Bhagiratha water and the two-bedroom houses.

Cong. only hope: Uttam

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who participated in Rachabanda in Dondapadu village in Suryapet claimed that the TRS Government had ruined the lives of lakhs of farmers by implementing a secret agenda to hand over the sector to private hands.

“KCR first disturbed the cropping pattern by implementing regulated farming. His policies destroyed cotton, sugarcane, chilli, turmeric and now paddy farmers. Not waiving promised crop loans up to ₹1 lakh at one go in his first term, and denying MSP for most of the farmers led to suicides.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the government was doing real estate business with farmers’ lands and Congress would give back all the lands snatched by the government. He was speaking at Rachabanda in Nedunur village in Ranga Reddy district. Instead of distributing lands to the poor, the TRS government was taking away their lands.

MLC, T. Jeevan Reddy participated in the programme at Polasa village in Jagityal and said rich farmers benefitted in Rythu Bandhu as Minister Ch. Malla Reddy was getting benefits for 500 acres. He said KCR was propagating as if Rythu Bandhu was the solution to all problems while denying farmers benefits far more than they would get otherwise under various schemes.

Ponnala Lakshmaiah was at Komuravelli village and inspected the paddy procurement centre where farmers poured out their woes. Former minister Shabbir Ali participated in Guden Shabdipur village in Kamareddy. In Karimnagar district. Congress and TRS workers clashed during the programme near Timmapur.