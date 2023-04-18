ADVERTISEMENT

RACEnergy and Hala to deploy 2,000 electric two-wheelers

April 18, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Swift battery-swapping and extensive network of swap points highlights of the collaboration; phase I rollout to begin by July

The Hindu Bureau

Battery-swapping technology firm RACEnergy and multi-modal ride-sharing platform Hala Mobility have announced their collaboration to deploy a fleet of 2,000 electric two-wheelers, integrated with RACEnergy’s battery-swapping technology, for delivery services across India. Phase I rollout will begin by July.

Founder and CEO of Hala Mobility Srikanth Reddy said the cooling and management systems being developed by RACEnergy for its battery-swapping technology suited India’s climate and terrain. With RACEnergy’s four-second swapping and extensive network of swap points, they were confident that they could make electric vehicles not only accessible but also convenient for all to use.

Co-founder and CEO of RACEnergy Arun Sreyas said they were working towards expanding the reach of battery-swapping technology across the country for all forms of transportation. “We have already established a strong presence in Telangana’s e-auto market. By joining forces with Hala, we are confident that we will penetrate the electric two-wheeler market and reach an even broader user base,” he added.

