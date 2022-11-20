Race Day traffic blocks, restrictions send city traffic haywire

November 20, 2022 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic in the core area of the city was gridlocked for hours on Saturday evening due to restrictions and diversions around the NTR Marg, Khairatabad, Necklace Road and other parts around the Hussainsagar Llke. Travel time was affected between 1 p.m. till late in the evening.

“Sir, huge traffic jam at Mehdipatnam. People are saying may be due to #FormulaERace there is a traffic jam throughout the city,” tweeted Riyazuddin with a photograph showing a line of cars at Rythu Bazaar at 8.20 p.m.. “It took me 15 minutes on the bike to reach Toli Chowki from Rythu Bazaar despite taking shortcuts through various residential colonies,” he said.

Traffic was reduced to a crawl upsetting weekend plans. “This is the fifth cancellation in 10 minutes. Cab drivers are seeing the location and cancelling the ride,” said Akash who waited with his family at a juice centre near Ranigunj to go home in Kavadiguda at 4 p.m. “There is very little we can do to speed up the traffic flow. Other parts of the road are also blocked,” said a traffic police official at Ranigunj junction.

“The intention of conduction the Formula E race was good but the implementation was bad. Traffic management went for a toss. They changed the routes at the last minute. Most people were not aware of the road blocks,” said Sanjay who lives in Khairatabad area and was forced to stay home due to traffic restrictions. “Next time they have a race like this, the police should put up large banners a week before the event,” he said.

Traffic police had a tough time ensuring that the traffic keeps moving as irate motorists stopped and argued with them. However, on the Telugu Talli flyover, it was a different experience as motorists stopped to gawk at the racing cars. Traffic police had to step in to force the motorists to move as it had a cascading effect on slow-moving traffic at Lakdi ka Pul.

“Seems like the entire Hyderabad is on the roads. Similar situation all around the Twin Cities,” posted one social media user summing up the situation in the evening.