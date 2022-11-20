  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Race Day traffic blocks, restrictions send city traffic haywire

Fuming motorists take to social media to vent ire after getting caught in traffic

November 20, 2022 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
City roads witnessed heavy congestion on Saturday in view of the traffic restrictions for the first race of Indian Racing League at NTR Marg, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

City roads witnessed heavy congestion on Saturday in view of the traffic restrictions for the first race of Indian Racing League at NTR Marg, in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Traffic in the core area of the city was gridlocked for hours on Saturday evening due to restrictions and diversions around the NTR Marg, Khairatabad, Necklace Road and other parts around the Hussainsagar Llke. Travel time was affected between 1 p.m. till late in the evening.

“Sir, huge traffic jam at Mehdipatnam. People are saying may be due to #FormulaERace there is a traffic jam throughout the city,” tweeted Riyazuddin with a photograph showing a line of cars at Rythu Bazaar at 8.20 p.m.. “It took me 15 minutes on the bike to reach Toli Chowki from Rythu Bazaar despite taking shortcuts through various residential colonies,” he said.

Traffic was reduced to a crawl upsetting weekend plans. “This is the fifth cancellation in 10 minutes. Cab drivers are seeing the location and cancelling the ride,” said Akash who waited with his family at a juice centre near Ranigunj to go home in Kavadiguda at 4 p.m. “There is very little we can do to speed up the traffic flow. Other parts of the road are also blocked,” said a traffic police official at Ranigunj junction.

“The intention of conduction the Formula E race was good but the implementation was bad. Traffic management went for a toss. They changed the routes at the last minute. Most people were not aware of the road blocks,” said Sanjay who lives in Khairatabad area and was forced to stay home due to traffic restrictions. “Next time they have a race like this, the police should put up large banners a week before the event,” he said.

Traffic police had a tough time ensuring that the traffic keeps moving as irate motorists stopped and argued with them. However, on the Telugu Talli flyover, it was a different experience as motorists stopped to gawk at the racing cars. Traffic police had to step in to force the motorists to move as it had a cascading effect on slow-moving traffic at Lakdi ka Pul.

“Seems like the entire Hyderabad is on the roads. Similar situation all around the Twin Cities,” posted one social media user summing up the situation in the evening.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.