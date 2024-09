The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee declared on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal will begin from September 5. Rabi-ul-Awwal of the Hijri calendar is the month in which Prophet Muhammad was born. The 12th day of the month, corresponding to September 16, is scheduled to be celebrated as Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.