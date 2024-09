The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee declared on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal will begin from September 5. Rabi-ul-Awwal of the Hijri calendar is the month in which Prophet Muhammad was born. The 12th day of the month, corresponding to September 16, is scheduled to be celebrated as Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary.

