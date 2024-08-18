R Krishnaiah writes to Rahul Gandhi on 42% reservations to BCs in local bodies

Parliament member and BC leader R Krishnaiah wrote a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to ensure that Telangana government implements 42% reservations for the Backward Classes in the Panchayat Raj institutions elections to be held in Telangana soon.

Mr. Krishnaiah said that the government cannot escape enhancement of reservations for BCs citing legal issues or Supreme Court ceiling on 50% reservations. He said the Assembly can pass a resolution and implement 42% reservation in the local body elections, which has been a promise of the Congress party.

He said Mr. Gandhi has been speaking across the country about caste census and budget allocation according to the population of different castes the local Congress leaders were not adhering to his ideology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.