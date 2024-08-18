ADVERTISEMENT

R Krishnaiah writes to Rahul Gandhi on 42% reservations to BCs in local bodies

Published - August 18, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Parliament member and BC leader R Krishnaiah wrote a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to ensure that Telangana government implements 42% reservations for the Backward Classes in the Panchayat Raj institutions elections to be held in Telangana soon.

Mr. Krishnaiah said that the government cannot escape enhancement of reservations for BCs citing legal issues or Supreme Court ceiling on 50% reservations. He said the Assembly can pass a resolution and implement 42% reservation in the local body elections, which has been a promise of the Congress party.

He said Mr. Gandhi has been speaking across the country about caste census and budget allocation according to the population of different castes the local Congress leaders were not adhering to his ideology.

