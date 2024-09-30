R. Krishnaiah demands immediate release of student fee reimbursement 

Former Rajya Sabha member and president of National Backward Classes Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah, strengthened by thousands of students in a protest demonstration at Dharna Chowk on Monday, demanded the government for immediate payment of fee reimbursement and scholarship dues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fee reimbursement dues to Inter and Degree students have been pending for three years now. Students are unable to obtain their certificates and colleges too awaiting payments are reeling under huge losses,” he said.

At the Maha Dharna, Mr. Krishnaiah stressed that students even after completion of their courses were unable to apply for higher education or secure jobs, as their certificates remain in colleges for pending fee payment.

‘Scholarship enhancement’

“While Andhra Pradesh government gives ₹20,000 scholarship to students per annum which is better than Karnataka government’s ₹15,000, the Telangana government has been giving only ₹5,500 scholarship for the past several years. The fund is no match to the price rise,” he said, and demanded enhancing the scholarship to ₹20,000 per year.

According to Mr. Krishnaiah, the three-year reimbursement dues to Inter and Degree students amount to ₹1,250 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.