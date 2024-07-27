ADVERTISEMENT

Quthbullahpur in Hyderabad excels in cleanliness

Published - July 27, 2024 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Quthbullahpur circle has been declared the first garbage vulnerable point (GVP) free area in the whole of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata lauded the efforts of the circle-level sanitation officials and asked other circles to emulate Quthbullahpur. Improvement of the door-to-door garbage collection with help from self-help groups (SHGs), resident welfare associations and local corporators, ensuring attendance of the sanitation workers, clearance of GVPs and ensuring litter free points by spreading awareness through SHGs are a few measures taken in Quthbullahpur circle, a statement from GHMC said.

