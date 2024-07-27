GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quthbullahpur in Hyderabad excels in cleanliness

Published - July 27, 2024 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Quthbullahpur circle has been declared the first garbage vulnerable point (GVP) free area in the whole of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata lauded the efforts of the circle-level sanitation officials and asked other circles to emulate Quthbullahpur. Improvement of the door-to-door garbage collection with help from self-help groups (SHGs), resident welfare associations and local corporators, ensuring attendance of the sanitation workers, clearance of GVPs and ensuring litter free points by spreading awareness through SHGs are a few measures taken in Quthbullahpur circle, a statement from GHMC said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.