Quit as CM, contest from Malkajgiri: KTR to Revanth

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has hit back strongly at Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on the latter’s challenge thrown at him at a public meeting in Chevella earlier this week to win at least one Lok Sabha seat in the coming elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Rama Rao sought to know from Mr. Reddy as to why he had run away from the challenge he made of quitting politics on his loss in the 2018 Assembly election from Kodangal and later in the GHMC elections in 2020.

He asked Mr. Reddy to quit as the Chief Minister and contest from Malkajgiri, which he had represented till recently, and he (KTR) too, would be in the fray by quitting as MLA from Sircilla so that people could decide fairly.

The BRS working president sought to know whether Mr. Reddy would have different genders on winning and losing the elections, which were common in politics. “Prove yourself by implementing the ₹2 lakh per farmer loan waiver in one go and also give ₹2,500 per month financial assistance to all women aged above 18 years, as promised in the run-up to Assembly elections.

He ridiculed Mr. Reddy for discriminating the fairer sex asking whether the women had not won elections. Stating that Mr. Reddy had an inferiority complex, Mr. Rama Rao said his outbursts clearly indicate that.

On the repeated talk of Mr. Reddy stating that KTR had come into politics in the management quota, the BRS leader sought to know from which quota Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had taken to politics.

“In case mine is management quota, his (Mr. Reddy) is payment quota”, Mr. Rama Rao said adding that Mr. Reddy had got posts by making payments to his Delhi bosses.