Quikjet Cargo launches services in Hyderabad

January 24, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Quikjet Cargo Airlines has recently launched its maiden freighter service from GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

It will be operating with Boeing 737 - 800F freighter aircraft based in Hyderabad with daily services to Delhi and Bengaluru. The freighter will carry air freight and express cargo across their network area covering Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Quikjet freighter will reach Delhi daily from Hyderabad at 00.30 hours and arrive from Bangalore to Hyderabad at 08.50 hours. Currently, Quikjet has two aircraft B737-800F with a capacity of 22 metric tonnes, both based here, said a press release.

