Question KCR on 33% women’s quota, Kavitha told

March 10, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) why the women’s bill was not discussed at the Cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday and why the BRS MPs never raised the issue in Parliament, and said the dharna of BRS MLC K. Kavitha was nothing but a joke.

The questions were raised by leaders at the “Mahila Gosa-BJP Bharosa”, a dharna of women BJP leaders at the party headquarters on Friday, apparently held in response to Ms. Kavitha’s dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay, who addressed the Deeksha, said Ms. Kavitha had no moral right to take up a Deeksha on women’s reservation bill. “It is an open secret that the only known woman in the BRS is KCR’s daughter. It is shameful that Kavitha was taking up Deeksha for women, while she was involved in the liquor business that has been ruining the lives of womenfolk,” he said,

Mr. Sanjay wondered why KCR was not following the 33% quota for women in his Cabinet, distribution of party ticket to MPs and MLAs and the BRS organisational structure. He said Mr. Modi’s Cabinet had 11 women Ministers and some of them held key portfolios. Sushma Swaraj was the first woman Foreign Minister and Nirmala Sitaraman was the first woman Defence Minister and Finance Minister. “That is the commitment of BJP to women.”

Mr. Sanjay said women in Telangana were scared of two flags, that of the BRS and the AIMIM, as they were protecting the accused in atrocities on women. BJP MP and Parliamentary Board member K. Lakshman, BJP national vice president D. K. Aruna and former Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy were among those who spoke.