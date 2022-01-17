Quest for a new name for khaki hub

Crowdsourcing to name the new police control centre

Suggestions required

City police commissioner C.V. Anand has sought suggestions from netizens on the name that should be given to the police command and control centre coming up at Banjara Hills in the city.

Mr. Anand, at the same time, wondered why the state-of-the-art building was being called twin towers. “Actually, it has four towers and this is a misnomer,” he said, asking netizens for some innovative suggestions on “what to name it”.

Within five hours of posting the request on the official Facebook account of city police, as many as 1,500 people sent their likes and 1,100 of them suggested names. Some of the names included Federal Towers of Telangana State, Charminar Protection Centre, C 4 and Four Lions. By all means, the name is likely to be finalised before March 31 as Mr. Anand has already asked the contractor to complete the works by then and keep it ready for inauguration at the hands of the Chief Minister.

Some hope?

After a lot of noise, political ruckus and curses by a section of employees, who were not satisfied with the new zones to which they were allotted, the implementation of new zonal system (GO 317) has been completed recently with some cursing the government for change in their zone “heaped on them” and some taking the change as a blessing.

The government or the powers that be, who supervised the whole exercise, appear to have taken everything in their stride.

“It’s quite natural that every new system would be taken with a pinch of salt initially as its positive impact would be unknown to the concerned (employees) initially. There’s bound to be some amount of disappointment to a small section when good is going to happen to the remaining sections,” a top official who supervised the zonal system implementation said.

As the powers that be have been repeatedly stating that implementing the new zonal system was necessary to take up filling of vacancies and the Cabinet meet being on Monday, the larger hope now is whether there’s light at the end of the tunnel for those awaiting employment notifications.

Most wanted man

Tesla boss Elon Musk is suddenly the most wanted man after a tweet by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao inviting him to set up shop in Telangana. The tweet was followed by film personalities Vijay Deverakonda, Gopichand Malineni, Genelia Deshmukh and Nikhil Siddharth also taking to Twitter and throwing their weight behind Mr. Rao.

Now, Punjab, West Bengal and Maharashtra have lined up to roll out a red carpet for Mr. Musk. But, will he meet the challenges set up by the Indian government for his business is the big question.

A field day for chicken sellers

On Sunday coinciding with Kanuma, chicken prices went up by ₹30 a kg. Knowing fully well that non-veg lovers will go for chicken made recipes, retailers suddenly hiked the prices after two days of dull market due to Bhogi and Sankranti.

The rates were stable at ₹220 a kg until the festival approached. When they were suddenly raised on Sunday, consumers had no other option but to buy grudgingly. Shop owners were also aware that people will buy chicken over mutton on this day. So, it was a field day for them.

(M. Rajeev,

B. Chandrashekhar

and N. Rahul)