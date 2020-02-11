Quarantine centre for Wuhan evacuees to come up in city

A facility like the quarantine centre at Manesar in Haryana, for Indians who were evacuated from Wuhan, is being established near the Military Hospital in Secunderabad. Sources said this is being done in anticipation that more Telugus living in Wuhan might be brought back to their hometowns in Telangana.

Army-govt. meet

It is learnt that Army officials met senior bureaucrats in the State at least twice in the past week and held discussions about a quarantine facility and the process of establishing the centre has been initiated near the Military Hospital.

“A quarantine centre is being established close to the Military Hospital, Secunderabad near Trimulgherry. Top Army officers met State government officials in this regard,” highly placed sources told The Hindu.

“The State Health Department would provide resources such as Personal Protection Equipment, masks and sanitisers. There are some students and others in Wuhan who might be evacuated. If they are brought back to Hyderabad, they will be isolated at the facility here for 14 days,” a source said.

645 quarantined

A total of 645 Indians, who were in Wuhan were evacuated on February 1, have been quarantined for 14 days at the Manesar centre managed by Armed Forces Medical Services, and Indo Tibetan Border Police’s centre at Chhawla Camp, New Delhi. All the evacuees tested negative for nCoV.

It is learnt that correspondence between Army officials and Telangana government officials is under way and a few formalities are now being processed. If required, doctors and staff nurses from the State Health Department might be deployed at the quarantine centre in the city.

In the past three weeks, every person who has managed to return to Hyderabad from Wuhan and other parts of China has been admitted to isolation wards of Fever Hospital at Nallakunta and Gandhi Hospital.

Officials said that each person returning from Wuhan after January 15 will be tested for nCoV.