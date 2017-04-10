Quality is this cobbler’s trade secret

While many of his ilk have come and vanished, Jetti Rajamouli, a popular cobbler, is going strong even after three decades, thanks to his passion and commitment towards his work.

Over the years, he has endeared himself to all those who frequented his ‘Sri Rama Shoe Repair Shop’ located in Tailor Street. His customers include students, doctors, professors – all sections of the society. Though people often complain that he charges more, they are content with his work.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said he belongs to Mala community, whose vocation is not cobbling. However, with a determination to be on his own, he learnt the art and started his own shop in Hanamkonda Chowrasta in the late 1980s. However, when authorities removed shops on the pavement, he shifted to a modest 8 x 9-foot shop in Tailor Street besides the Amaravati Hotel. And then there was no looking back.

His passion for work made him an authority in shoes. You name a shoe of any brand, he will tell you how and when it was made and how long it will last and how to use it. “Shoes costing ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 7,000 come for repair. When they reach the market, they are already two years old and when people use it sparsely, the solution gets weakened and the shoe starts falling apart. Unable to throw away such a costly thing, they bring for repair,” he explains.

Sitting in the modest room full of wornout and old shoes, Mr. Rajamouli says he has got all kinds of shoes – Reebok, Nike, Adidas, Lotto, Woodloands, Power, Bata, Liberty and many more. Customers who bought shoes in the US also bring them neatly packed for repair to Mr. Rajamouli, confident that he would do a neat job.

“My charge varies from ₹ 50 to ₹ 500 depending on the type of work and material I use. I use solutions that cost over ₹ 800 while others use cheaper solutions. I have a machine to smoothen the parts and to stick the layers as original as they are from the factory,” Mr. Rajamouli says.

Having dropped out of Intermediate for want of money and unable to find employment, he took up his own vocation.

“I worked as salesman in a shoe shop, but was not happy working under someone. So I took up this work and am happy now,” he says.

Prof. M. Vidyasagar Reddy of Kakatiya University, who is an old customer of Mr. Rajamouli, vouches for the way Mr. Rajamouli deals with his customers and also his quality of work.