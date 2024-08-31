Quadrupling works: SCR cancels/diverts trains

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation, partial cancellation or diversion and removal of few stops for select destinations in last week of September and first week of October due to the ongoing quadrupling of railway lines between Warangal - Hasanparthi – Kazipet, on Friday.

These include 30 daily trains including those running between Hyderabad/Secunderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar, Hyderabad-Bidar, Secunderabad-Guntur, Secunderabad-Vijaywada, Secunderabad-Bhadrachalam Road between September 29 and October 7/8.

About 60 other trains passing through or starting from here are also cancelled in about the same period on specific dates including those running between Secunderabad-Raxaul, Hyderabad-Narsapur, Secunderabad-Patna, Secunderabad-Danapur. Few other trains running between Secunderabad-Gorakhpur, Hyderabad-Shalimar stand diverted, said a press release.