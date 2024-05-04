Quack nabbed for running clinic for five years

May 04, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The East Zone Task Force team, along with the Amberpet police, nabbed a person who posed as a doctor and was ‘treating’ patients in Amberpet and Ramanthapur for the last five years.

Officials arrested Raju Gangaram Ankalp, 53, a resident of Srinivasapuram Colony, who was ‘treating’ patients at Sri Sai Venkateswara Clinic, New Patel Nagar, Amberpet.

“A native of Ahmedabad, Raju studied diploma courses in Yoga and Naturopathy and Emergency Medical Services in Pune and acquired clinical and medical knowledge. He opened the clinic here in 2019 with a board that read - Dr Ankalap Raju, D.N.Y.S., P.G.D.E.M.S (Mumbai) & Family Physician. He was treating patients by giving allopathic treatment without possessing any valid degree or certificate from the competent authority,” said the officials.

In the recent past, he was arrested twice by city police in a similar case.