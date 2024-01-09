ADVERTISEMENT

Quack held with unauthorised drug stock 

January 09, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) as part of its surprise checks raided a private clinic at Palakonda village in Mahbubnagar district and seized a huge stock of medicine stored for sale on Monday.

‘New Life Care Clinic’ was being run by one S. Murahari, and it was also used as a storage facility for 36 kinds of drugs, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs and analgesics. DCA estimated the value of the seized stock to be about ₹95, 000.

The DCA said the accused person was not qualified to practice medicine, and that the clinic was without a drug licence.

