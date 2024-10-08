QR-code health ID cards for railway personnel valid across country

Indian Railways have decided to issue a QR-coded pan-IR UMID – Unique Medical Identity, card for the serving staff, pensioners and dependent beneficiaries enabling them to take treatment at all the railway hospitals/health units and also for referral or emergency treatment at any of the empanelled private hospitals, diagnostics, specialists, etc.

These new cards to be issued on request through the HMIS – Health Management Information System app at a cost of ₹100 a card, will be placed as issued document in the digi-locker of the primary card holder who is either the serving employee or the pensioner.

A recent directive from the Railway Board to the Zonal Railway Managers across the country stated that referrals should not be in favour of any particular empanelled hospital by name, but will only mention that the referral for treatment is valid for any empanelled health facility. The Zonal Railways have been directed to empanel hospitals for all employees/ pensioners/ dependents on IR as entitled to avail the treatment and these should be incorporated in the empanelled health care facilities list with immediate effect.

All referrals will be valid for 30 days or as further specified and they will be subject to revalidation, wherever required, by the same referring railway authority/ railway doctor. The RB has also informed that no referral or permission is required for treatment in the ‘Institutes of National Importance’ like the PGIMER-Chandigarh, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANS-Bengaluru and the 25 AIIMS - All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences.

Medicines prescribed by these hospitals should be obtained from the railway hospital after initial treatment and medication for either out patient or in case of an emergency. With regard to in-patient treatment, reimbursement for treatment at these hospitals will be as per actuals or city-specific CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) rates, whichever is lower. But, it excludes dental implants and/or such treatments.

The HMIS App will soon show a ‘live’ directory of empanelled hospitals with two lists – one showing cashless treatment facility and another non-cashless facility, categorized as ‘CARE’. The app has been provided with a feature of rating the patient availing treatment for performance assessment and addressing issues resulting in poor ratings, added the directive.