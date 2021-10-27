QR code for Yadagirigutta gold plating works

Account exclusively opened for the purpose in Indian Bank

Executive Officer of the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam N. Geetha Reddy on Wednesday released the quick response code of the temple’s bank account, inviting donations for the gold-plating works on the redeveloped temple’s vimana gopuram.

The account with Indian Bank, Yadagirigutta branch, was opened exclusively for the purpose. The QR code can be scanned or identified by UPI ID: yadadrilakshminarasimha@indianbk across various UPI applications to make a contribution.

Donations, in cash and gold, have been pouring in ever since Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the ‘public participation programme’ last week. Temple officials soon had also installed a prominently-painted separate hundi for devotees at Balalayam, for donations, to reach the 125-kg mark for the gold-plating exercise.

So far, official estimates say that money equivalent to about 40 kg gold, most of which are big-ticket donations by industrialists, businesses and elected representatives, has been pooled.