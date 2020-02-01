QR code for all transport vehicles in Karimnagar

As part of the safety of commuters travelling in various autos and other private transport systems in the district and also to streamline the operation of auto-rickshaws, the Commissionerate of Police formally launched the digital Quick Response (QR) code for all autos and other modes of transport vehicles in Karimnagar town on Friday.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy formally launched the QR code digital stickers on all the auto-rickshaws in the town on Friday.

The codes would be displayed on the autos, on the front mirror, back side of driver seat and also rear side of the auto for prominent display. Passengers can access the details of auto-rickshaw and its driver through the codes and share the same with the police officials concerned in case of any emergency.

All the smart phone users can avail this QR code. It has emergency call and emergency text facilities. The emergency call would directly reach the command control, and the emergency to the command control and the nearest police station. The code had been linked with Hawk Eye app, TS Cop app for the sharing of location.

Mr. Reddy said that they had introduced the QR code system for safety and security of people.