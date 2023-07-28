ADVERTISEMENT

Pythons spotted in Hyderabad after heavy rains lashed the city for a week

July 28, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi

A python was spotted near Pragathi Nagar Cheruvu in Hyderabad. Videograb | Photo Credit: Twitter/@VeeraPratapDesu

At least six sightings of pythons were reported in the city during the past two days after more than a week of heavy rainfall, and four were rescued.

One sighting was at Puranapul shared on Twitter, of a large member twirling inside the garbage strewn flood water. The post was shared on July 27.

The other post was also from July 27, of another python spotted crossing a road in Kukatpally. Users also shared one more picture of python spotted near Pragathi Nagar, but presumably, both the photos could have been of the same reptile, considering the time lapse.

Avinash Viswanathan, General Secretary of the Friends of Snakes Society, confirmed that they had rescued four pythons on July 26 and 27 respectively from Gajularamaram, Nagole, Mehdipatnam and Bandlaguda Jagir.

Pythons are known to live in burrows made by bandicoots in the city, and one reason for the repeated sightings could be storm water entering the burrows and driving the reptiles out. Even otherwise, python rescue calls in the city are not uncommon, says Mr.Viswanathan.

