HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pythons spotted in Hyderabad after heavy rains lashed the city for a week

July 28, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi
A python was spotted near Pragathi Nagar Cheruvu in Hyderabad. Videograb

A python was spotted near Pragathi Nagar Cheruvu in Hyderabad. Videograb | Photo Credit: Twitter/@VeeraPratapDesu

At least six sightings of pythons were reported in the city during the past two days after more than a week of heavy rainfall, and four were rescued.

One sighting was at Puranapul shared on Twitter, of a large member twirling inside the garbage strewn flood water. The post was shared on July 27.

The other post was also from July 27, of another python spotted crossing a road in Kukatpally. Users also shared one more picture of python spotted near Pragathi Nagar, but presumably, both the photos could have been of the same reptile, considering the time lapse.

Avinash Viswanathan, General Secretary of the Friends of Snakes Society, confirmed that they had rescued four pythons on July 26 and 27 respectively from Gajularamaram, Nagole, Mehdipatnam and Bandlaguda Jagir.

Pythons are known to live in burrows made by bandicoots in the city, and one reason for the repeated sightings could be storm water entering the burrows and driving the reptiles out. Even otherwise, python rescue calls in the city are not uncommon, says Mr.Viswanathan.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.