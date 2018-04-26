PYL asks youth to pursue the goal of socialism

A coherent path should be charted out in tune with the prevailing conditions in the country to steadfastly pursue the goal of socialism and counter the nefarious attempts by fascist forces to transform our land into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (fascist regime), said civil rights activist and writer Anand Teltumbde.

The path of revolution is sacrosanct and the fight for socialism is valid. But the kind of attitude with which the revolutionary forces marched so far only created split among themselves, he said underlining the need for a prudent course of action in line with the contemporary changes to move forward in pursuit of socialism.

Mr. Anand, who hails from Maharashtra, was addressing the delegates at the inaugural session of the Progressive Youth League (PYL)’s 7th State conference here on Thursday.

“The revolutionary forces should rethink as to why despite sacrifices made by many of their comrades they could not bring about revolution. This is the collective question the entire communist movement should rethink,” he said.

The country is now witnessing counter-revolution as the persons at the helm are bent upon making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ posing danger to the nation, he charged.

“There is something wrong in our understanding of the situation. Majoritarianism is dictating terms all through the post-colonial period devoid of secularism,” he opined, alleging that the Congress has been equally communal like the BJP.

The BJP got just 31% of votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But, the persons at the helm at the Centre are claiming that they represent more than 1.20 billion Indians, he said, slamming the BJP and accusing it of pursuing communally polarising tactics.

The irrational policies and divisive politics followed by successive governments in the name of poor people have systematically served the interests of bourgeois elements. Rural-urban disparities and inequalities in education and other spheres have grown rapidly depriving poor and underprivileged sections of their due share in development, he criticised.

Though modern technology is actually pushing the world towards socialism, the capitalist interest is not letting it to happen, he noted, saying challenges before youth across the country today were bigger than ever before.