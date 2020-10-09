Pvt. hospital sealed in Khammam

The District Medical and Health authorities on Thursday issued orders to seal Sri Pooja Hospital at Mayuri Centre here for allegedly violating the procedures governing the medico-legal cases and functioning of private hospitals.

The action follows widespread protests by several women's organisations against the management of the hospital, which they alleged admitted a 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was set on fire by a married youth for resisting his rape attempt at his house here on September 19, at the behest of the accused without giving information to the local police about the horrific incident. The grievously injured girl had spent more than 15 days at the hospital suffering excruciating pain before being shifted to Osmania General Hospital after the shocking incident came to light belatedly on Monday.

DM&HO Dr Malathi inspected Sri Pooja hospital here on Thursday evening and served notice on the hospital owner Dr Bapu Rao for "failing" to report the medico-legal case to the police, sources said. She asked the staff concerned to immediately close the operation theatre and the lab at the hospital.

She further issued instructions to shift the four patients presently undergoing treatment at the private hospital to the district headquarters hospital and seal the entire Sri Pooja hospital premises on Friday.