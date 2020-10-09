Pvt. hospital sealed in Khammam

The District Medical and Health authorities on Thursday issued orders to seal Sri Pooja Hospital at Mayuri Centre here for allegedly violating the procedures governing the medico-legal cases and functioning of private hospitals.
The action follows widespread protests by several women's organisations against the management of the hospital, which they alleged admitted a 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was set on fire by a married youth for resisting his rape attempt at his house here on September 19, at the behest of the accused without giving information to the local police about the horrific incident. The grievously injured girl had spent more than 15 days at the hospital suffering excruciating pain before being shifted to Osmania General Hospital after the shocking incident came to light belatedly on Monday.
DM&HO Dr Malathi inspected Sri Pooja hospital here on Thursday evening and served notice on the hospital owner Dr Bapu Rao for "failing" to report the medico-legal case to the police, sources said. She asked the staff concerned to immediately close the operation theatre and the lab at the hospital.
She further issued instructions to shift the four patients presently undergoing treatment at the private hospital to the district headquarters hospital and seal the entire Sri Pooja hospital premises on Friday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath