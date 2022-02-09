TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, National OBC president K. Laxman and other senior leaders expressed their grief over the death of N. Venkat Kishan Rao, son-in-law of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on Tuesday night. He is the father of BJP leader N.V. Subash. They conveyed their condolensces to the bereaved family members. The funeral took place at the native village of Guggilla of Bejjanki mandal of Siddipet district.
PV’s son-in-law passes away
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
February 09, 2022 22:59 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
February 09, 2022 22:59 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 11:00:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pvs-son-in-law-passes-away/article38403932.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story