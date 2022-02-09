PV’s son-in-law passes away

TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, National OBC president K. Laxman and other senior leaders expressed their grief over the death of N. Venkat Kishan Rao, son-in-law of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on Tuesday night. He is the father of BJP leader N.V. Subash. They conveyed their condolensces to the bereaved family members. The funeral took place at the native village of Guggilla of Bejjanki mandal of Siddipet district.