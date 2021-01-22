PV’s house in village to be a museum

The State government has decided to redesign the house of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao at Vangara village, now in Warangal (Urban) district, as a museum and give it a facelift with colourful electric lights.
It was also proposed to build a theme park and a science platform with innovative ideas in the village, Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud informed Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao who is the chairman of organising committee of P.V. Narasimha Rao centenary celebrations.
Mr. Goud called on Mr. Rao to brief him on the action plan prepared by government to develop Vangara into a tourist destination. The government had allotted ₹ 7 crore for the purpose.
The Minister said the reforms introduced by the late Prime Minister during his tenure would be reflected in the theme park. The foundation stone for the park and the science platform would be laid shortly.
Mr. Keshava Rao praised Mr. Goud for the initiative that the latter took in preparation of the plan.
