PV’s greatness should be celebrated: Gutha Sukhender Reddy

28 June 2020 23:00 IST

P.V. Narasimha Rao was the brainchild behind the historic land reforms in united Andhra Pradesh when he was the CM. He was more known as a leader who ideated change and implemented policies, said State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

Remembering the late PM’s knowledge, he said that PV’s greatness should be celebrated so that younger generations could learn about the son of Telangana.

He inaugurated the birth centenary celebrations of the former PM by garlanding his portrait at the Collectorate along with officials and leaders.

“He was the man who steered the country with economic reforms during times of trouble. The State’s year-long celebrations are to reassert his achievements,” he said.

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil said that a schedule of events will be planned as per information from the government, as part of the celebrations, in the coming days.