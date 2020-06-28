PV’s greatness should be celebrated: Gutha Sukhender Reddy

P.V. Narasimha Rao was the brainchild behind the historic land reforms in united Andhra Pradesh when he was the CM. He was more known as a leader who ideated change and implemented policies, said State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.
Remembering the late PM’s knowledge, he said that PV’s greatness should be celebrated so that younger generations could learn about the son of Telangana.
He inaugurated the birth centenary celebrations of the former PM by garlanding his portrait at the Collectorate along with officials and leaders.
“He was the man who steered the country with economic reforms during times of trouble. The State’s year-long celebrations are to reassert his achievements,” he said.
District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil said that a schedule of events will be planned as per information from the government, as part of the celebrations, in the coming days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath