PV took bold decisions when country’s economy was in dire straits: Revanth

December 23, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

Rich tributes were paid to the late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his 19th death anniversary on Saturday, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and a host of other leaders from various political parties recalling his contribution to the country.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was accompanied by his ministerial colleagues D. Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and D. Anasuya (Seethakka), among others, during his visit to PV Gnana Bhoomi.

The Chief Minister termed the late PM as a great intellectual who propagated India’s popularity across the world and took bold decisions when the country’s economy was in dire straits. He also recalled what the former PM used to say about mortgaging gold for borrowings. Quoting the late leader, he said, “Wise people mortgage half of the property to save the remaining half if necessary.”

Stating that PV was an exemplary person who brought revolutionary changes in the administration, he said that land was made available for the poor through reforms. Due to the strong foundation laid by PV, poor people could see the distribution of land to the landless. He also assured that the Telangana government will perform its duties ensuring the enhancement of the prestige of PV.

The Chief Minister said that the government will take responsibility for the development of PV Gnana Bhoomi and Jaipal Reddy Ghat, whom he termed as two ‘Treasure Troves’ of Telangana. TPPC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud was also present.

KTR demands Bharat Ratna

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao paid tributes to the late PM at PV Ghat and demanded that the late leader be honoured with Bharat Ratna. “He deserves it for his contribution to the country and for putting it in the path of development, the fruits of which were being enjoyed by everyone,” he said. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was among those who visited PV Ghat and paid tributes.